A North Carolina Court of Appeals panel has upheld the 2021 convictions of Angel Marie Sawyer, who is serving a life sentence for the 2018 murder of her husband Milton Sawyer.

The three-judge panel upheld Angel Sawyer’s convictions of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in an opinion issued Tuesday morning. The opinion, written by Judge John Arrowhead and endorsed by Judges Allegra Collins and April Wood, said it found no errors in Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons’ initial sentencing orders.