A North Carolina Court of Appeals panel has upheld the 2021 convictions of Angel Marie Sawyer, who is serving a life sentence for the 2018 murder of her husband Milton Sawyer.
The three-judge panel upheld Angel Sawyer’s convictions of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in an opinion issued Tuesday morning. The opinion, written by Judge John Arrowhead and endorsed by Judges Allegra Collins and April Wood, said it found no errors in Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons’ initial sentencing orders.
In September 2021, a Pasquo-tank jury found Angel Sawyer guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Milton Sawyer, a popular downtown businessman who owned the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street.
For the murder conviction, Sermons sentenced Sawyer to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is the state’s mandatory guideline for a first-degree murder conviction. Sermons also sentenced Sawyer to a concurrent sentence of a maximum of 201 months for the conspiracy conviction.
During Sawyer’s trial, co-defendant Isaac D. Melcher testified that he had had an affair with Sawyer and admitted to plotting with her to kill her husband. Melcher also admitted to brutally strangling Milton Sawyer in the bedroom of the Sawyers’ Elizabeth City home in the early hours of Aug. 2, 2018.
Melcher, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Sermons sentenced him on Nov. 1, 2021, to a minimum prison term of 240 months, or 20 years, and a maximum of 300 months, or 25 years.
In the appeals court opinion, Arrowhead noted that Sawyer’s attorney had argued that Sermons erred in denying his motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charge. That charge should have been dismissed after the state failed to establish sufficient evidence that Sawyer acted “in concert” with Melcher, Sawyer’s attorney said in the appeal.
“Specifically, defendant asserts that although they conspired to kill Milton ‘at some undetermined time in the future’ … with respect to the commission of the murder itself, the state’s evidence showed that Melcher” acted alone and defendant was merely ‘a subject of Melcher’s terror,’” Arrowhead wrote. “Defendant contends that acting in concert requires more than ‘mere presence’ during the commission of a crime, and absent affirmative conduct that she ‘assisted or encouraged’ or ‘stood by prepared to help Melcher’ requires this court to vacate her conviction. We disagree.”
Arrowhead cited the 2007 North Carolina case, State v Smith, as precedent for the panel’s ruling.
During her trial, Sawyer testified that she was not aware that Melcher was coming to her house that night to kill her husband. Melcher confirmed that testimony and said he went to the Sawyers’ residence on Darian Drive late in the night of Aug. 1, 2018, on his own initiative.
Further in its ruling, the appeals panel also disagreed with Sawyer’s attorney’s argument that the “trial court plainly erred in instructing the jury on the theory of acting in concert.”
“Plain error with respect to jury instructions requires the error be so fundamental that absent the error, the jury probably would have reached a different verdict,” Arrowhead wrote.
Milton Sawyer’s death and subsequent trial of Angel Marie Sawyer sparked national interest and was the subject of episodes of the Oxygen Channel series “Snapped” and the NBC investigative series “Dateline NBC”.