Elizabeth City has been awarded more than $90,000 in state grant funds to repair and reopen George M. Wood Memorial Park on the Camden Causeway.
City officials were notified late last week that the city's application for $92,180 to improve the park was one of nine grants recently approved by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management. According to a press release, DCM awarded more than $1.1 million to nine towns and counties to improve public access to coastal beaches and waters.
The more-than-30-year-old George M. Wood Memorial Park, located on the causeway but inside the city limits, was closed last year after being damaged by several storms.
The park consists of a boardwalk over the Pasquotank River, extending about 200 feet out into the river from a parking lot along the shore. There is also a 65-foot wing-T section with each of the two sections having a gazebo at the end.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation officials were concerned that the boardwalk’s pilings would also have to be replaced but a local marine construction company found the pilings were in good condition.
Repairs will include replacement of all deck boards and supporting boards on the boardwalk. Wooden handrails and edge protections boards will also be installed to improve the boardwalk’s safety and make it more handicapped accessible.
Plans also call for the installation of a concrete pad near the entrance to the boardwalk to provide a dedicated handicapped parking space.
Matt Wood, George M. Wood’s son and a former Pasquotank county commissioner, made a push earlier this year to get the park reopened. Reached Friday, he said repairing the park named for his father would be an "excellent use of the grant funds."
“We will able to provide a great on-the-water outing to lots of folks," he said. "I would like thank all city staff and the council for getting this done. I can’t wait to see some kids out there learning to fish."
The grant award requires a $10,300 local match, which will come out of the parks and recreation budget.
City officials said Friday once contract documents are in place, they'll seek bids to start the work. They did not provide a timetable for when the project might be completed.