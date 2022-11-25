The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Elizabeth City man found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison nearly a year ago for the 2018 shooting death of another city man.

A three-judge panel of the court said in a Nov. 15 unanimous ruling that it found no error in the trial that resulted in Raymond Eugene Woodley III’s Jan. 15, 2021, conviction of first-degree murder and life sentence for the shooting death of Trevon Demetrius Blount.