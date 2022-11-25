The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Elizabeth City man found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison nearly a year ago for the 2018 shooting death of another city man.
A three-judge panel of the court said in a Nov. 15 unanimous ruling that it found no error in the trial that resulted in Raymond Eugene Woodley III’s Jan. 15, 2021, conviction of first-degree murder and life sentence for the shooting death of Trevon Demetrius Blount.
According to the court record compiled at his trial, Woodley was with a group of people gathered on Holley Street May 3, 2018, when Blount and a friend walked up. Woodley began arguing with Blount and “pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants and began shooting at Blount as he ran down the street.”
Blount suffered nine gunshot wounds, and he later died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Woodley appealed his conviction and sentencing by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster. The appeal, which his attorney entered the same day as his sentencing, sought a new trial and was based on four circumstances, including the court’s rejection of his request for a trial continuance.
According to court documents, Woodley’s attorney also argued the court had unlawfully excluded the defendant’s father from the courtroom, conducted its jury selection in a nontraditional procedure, and allowed inadmissible evidence during the trial.
In her motion for a continuance, Woodley’s defense attorney, Tonza Ruffin, argued that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time, “she did not feel its was the ‘correct time’ to proceed to trial.” She told the court that because of concerns for her health she felt she would deprive Woodley of “effective assistance of counsel.”
The appellate court’s ruling includes the transcript of a colloquy between Ruffin and Foster. During their conversation, Ruffin told Foster that absent COVID-19, she was prepared to proceed with Woodley’s trial.
“Not withstanding your concerns about COVID, we’re not talking about COVID, now. Let’s assume COVID is not in the picture and we’re all here without masks on,” Foster asked Ruffin. “You would be ready to go forward with the defense of your client?”
The transcript shows Ruffin replied, “Yes.”
Jury selection for Woodley’s trial began on Jan. 12, 2021. Earlier that month, new N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby was sworn in after defeating then Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the 2020 general election. Under Newby’s authority, the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts authorized a Superior Court judge to preside over regular sessions of Pasquotank Superior Court scheduled to begin Jan. 11, 2021, the ruling states.
Newby’s directive replaced emergency directives issued by Beasley. Those directives expired in December 2020 and stipulated that in-person proceedings before clerks of Superior Court must be scheduled for a date no sooner than Jan. 14, 2021.
Beasley’s directives were aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Since those directives had expired and Newby had issued new orders, the Court of Appeals sided with the Superior Court’s decision to deny Ruffin’s request for a continuance in Woodley’s trial.
“Defendant has failed to show he suffered prejudice or the trial court abused its discretion by denying defendant’s motion to continue,” the ruling states. “As defendant’s counsel stated, she was legally prepared to try the case, but was solely worried about potential COVID-19 risks.”
The three-judge panel said Woodley’s appellate counsel pointed to “several instances” where Ruffin’s “personal interest in avoiding COVID-19 purportedly caused her to perform deficiently,” but made “no showing of any deficient representation” during the trial.
Woodley also argued that his federal and state constitutional rights to a fair and public trial were violated because his father was not allowed in the courtroom.
According to the Court of Appeals, Foster said that Woodley’s father was not allowed in the courtroom because there was not enough room. At the time, seating in the courtroom as limited because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
“Defendant’s unpreserved argument is dismissed,” the ruling states.
Woodley also appealed the process used to select members of his jury. Because of social distancing, the trial court did not use the traditional method of holding the entire jury pool in one place while jurors were selected to serve in the trial. Instead, the court called in five prospective jurors at a time, seating each of them six feet apart in the jury box.
After the defense challenged two of the first five prospective jurors, the trial court presented two new prospective jurors. The defense approved one of them. After another new prospective juror was presented, the defense approved that juror.
After those five jurors were seated, the trial court presented another five prospective jurors. The defense challenged two of them. The court responded by presenting four more prospective jurors. The defense and state both approved all four, meaning 12 jurors were selected for Woodley’s trial.
In its ruling, the Court of Appeals stated the trial court’s jury selection procedure “may have varied the express requirement” of state statutes to “pass a full panel of twelve prospective jurors,” but Woodley “cannot show reversible prejudice to award a new trial.”
The Appeals Court also struck down Woodley’s argument that the trial court was wrong to allow messages from Facebook to be entered as evidence against him.
“The defendant argues the admission of this evidence was irrelevant under North Carolina Rules of Evidence,” the ruling states.
The N.C. Supreme Court has long maintained that “in criminal cases, every circumstance that is calculated to throw any light upon the supposed crime is admissible” the ruling states.
In its ruling, the appellate court concluded, “We find no prejudicial error in the trial court’s denial of his (Woodley’s) motion for a continuance, the alleged exclusion of defendant’s father from the courtroom, the variance in the jury selection and procedure, and the admission into evidence” of the Facebook messages.
“Defendant received a fair trial, free from prejudicial errors he preserved and argued,” the ruling written by Judge John M. Tyson states. “Our review shows no error in the jury’s verdict or in the judgment entered thereon.” Judges Jeffrey Carpenter and April Wood concurred with the ruling.