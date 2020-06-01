An 11th resident of an Elizabeth City nursing home has died from COVID-19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website indicated a 12th death from COVID-19 in Pasquotank on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Albemarle Health and Human Services confirmed the death had been reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an nursing home where 10 COVID-19-related deaths previously have been reported.
The COVID-19-related death is the 21st reported in the eight-county health district served by ARHS.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 436 on Monday, as Currituck and Hertford counties reported new cases. Hertford's rose to 122 while Currituck's case count rose to 14. The case counts in the other six counties ARHS' regional health district remained unchanged from Sunday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases of the contagious coronavirus rose to 29,263, an increase of 674 from Sunday. The number of deaths rose to 898.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 650, an increase of one from Sunday while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose more than 5,600 to 421,908.