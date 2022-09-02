In a split 3-2 vote, the N.C. State Board of Elections has reversed the finding by the Currituck Board of Elections that Democratic candidate for state Senate Valerie Jordan is not a resident of the 3rd Senate district — a decision that paves the way for Jordan to be on the ballot in November against state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck.
The five-member board split along partisan lines with Democrats Jeff Carmon, Stella Anderson and board Chairman Damon Circosta voting for Carmon's motion to overrule the Currituck elections board's decision, and the board's two Republicans, Tommy Tucker and Stacy Eggers IV, voting against it.
Not surprisingly, Hanig blasted the board's decision shortly after its hour-long hearing in Raleigh ended on Friday, and Jordan praised the ruling.
Hanig described the decision as "an embarrassment to the state," claiming the N.C. State Board of Elections "is supposed to be partisan but continually votes partisan." Hanig alleged that the state board's decision was pre-determined and was read from a sheet of paper at the hearing.
Hanig filed his residency challenge against Jordan in Currituck and the county’s elections board in a 3-2 bipartisan decision last week ruled he had presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District.
But Currituck asked the state Board of Elections to ultimately decide if Jordan’s eligible to run in the Nov. 8 election.
For her part, Jordan released a statement shortly after Friday's hearing that called Hanig's residency challenge to get her removed from the November ballot "political theater."
"I am grateful that the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to the correct conclusion today and verified, once and for all, that I am a resident of Warren County," Jordan said.
An appeal of the Currituck Board of Elections decision, which was filed by Jordan's attorney John Wallace, stated: "After her Raleigh employment came to an end, and after a period during which she spent a great deal of time in Warren County caring for her dying mother, Ms. Jordan resolved to move back to her home in Warren County." The appeal states Jordan moved back to the Warrenton in Warren County in December 2020.
The appeals notes Jordan changed her voter registration back to Warren County, changed her business address to Warrenton in 2020, listed her Warrenton address as her home address in 2020 and 2021 state and federal income tax filings, and registered her vehicles in Warren County.
Wallace said at Friday's hearing that the evidence pointed to Jordan's intent to reside in Warren County.
"She evidenced a very complete effort to abandon her previous domicile," Wallace said, referring to Jordan's residence in Raleigh.
Arguing at the hearing on behalf of Hanig, attorney Craig Schauer said Jordan's notice of appeal was filed late and did not use the form required by the state board.
The board voted unanimously to accept the notice of appeal and said administrative rules do not supersede state law.
Schauer also argued that the state board isn't authorized to substitute its judgment for that of Currituck elections board, but is tasked with determining whether the county board's decision was based on substantial evidence.
Schauer said Jordan's actions support the contention that she has not abandoned her Raleigh domicile and her testimony before the county board in Currituck "was riddled with contradictions."
After Carmon made a motion to reverse the Currituck board's decision, Tucker told fellow board members he opposed the motion. "Actions speak louder than words," he said, adding that Jordan's actions indicated her domicile continues to be in Raleigh.
Carmon, however, said Jordan took steps that demonstrated an intent to move back to her home county.
Like Tucker, Eggers said the state board's role is not to review evidence and make a new decision. He said the board's role is to determine whether the Currituck board based its decision on substantial evidence.
"Quite frankly there is evidence on both sides of this," Eggers said. The state board should not substitute its own judgment for the judgment of the county board, he said.
Circosta said in his view, Hanig's protest didn't met the burden of substantial evidence under the law.
Following the board's vote to overturn the Currituck elections board's decision, its general counsel, Paul Cox, said the board needed to be able to give counties the go-ahead to print ballots no later than Wednesday morning of next week. He told the attorneys for both Hanig and Jordan that any effort to appeal the ruling to the courts would need to occur within that timeframe.
Hanig said after Friday's hearing that he and his attorney are discussing whether to take further action in response to the state board's decision.
The 3rd Senate District includes Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties.