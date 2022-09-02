valerie jordan

Jordan

In a split 3-2 vote, the N.C. State Board of Elections has reversed the finding by the Currituck Board of Elections that Democratic candidate for state Senate Valerie Jordan is not a resident of the 3rd Senate district — a decision that paves the way for Jordan to be on the ballot in November against state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck.

The five-member board split along partisan lines with Democrats Jeff Carmon, Stella Anderson and board Chairman Damon Circosta voting for Carmon's motion to overrule the Currituck elections board's decision, and the board's two Republicans, Tommy Tucker and Stacy Eggers IV, voting against it.