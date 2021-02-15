RALEIGH — Three members of the N.C. Republican Party Central Committee said the committee was expected to pass a resolution of censure against GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr Monday night.
The resolution would be based on Burr’s vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. The Central Committee was expected meet in emergency session at 8 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
According to the Associated Press, Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr stated Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”
The three members were confident the resolution of censure would pass.
“I believe Sen. Burr made this personal,” said one committee member, who asked not to be identified. “When he voted that he did not believe that a trial was constitutional, and then voted to convict former President Trump anyway, that alone deserves censure.”
Another committee member said it is important that the committee speak with “one voice” in stating displeasure with Burr. At the same time, once the censure resolution passes, the party should “move on and move forward.”
“We can’t let this be a lingering source of division and controversy,” the second committee member said. “Senator Burr made his position known. We should make ours, and then move on.”
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., who represents the state’s 9th Congressional District, said in a tweet that he supported a censure of Burr.
“Add my name to the growing list that Senator Burr should be censured,” posted Darryl Mitchell, chairman of the Johnston County Republican Party, one of the largest GOP county parties in the state.
Some party activists encouraged the party to look forward to 2022 and put this chapter in the rear-view mirror.
“Why don’t we put some energy into thanking the people that support our beliefs and values? Clubbing someone on the way out doesn’t help anyone. We need to use our energy to lock arms with the people on our team and move forward,” said Greensboro activist James Piedad.
The Senate voted 57-43 Saturday in favor of the sole impeachment article of incitement of insurrection. Impeachment supporters cited Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. The 57-43 vote fell short of the 67 votes necessary for conviction.
Burr is finishing his third term in the U.S. Senate, winning elections in 2004, 2010, and 2016. He is not running for re-election in 2022. He will retire from Congress after 28 years, first being elected to the U.S. House in 1994.
Republican National Committeewoman Kyshia Lineberger, a member of the Central Committee, posted on social media:
“I absolutely support a censure of Senator Richard Burr, NC for his vote on the impeachment of President Trump.
“His job is to do the will of the people and to support his constituents. North Carolina was a RED Trump state in 2020 and in 2016.
“Senator Burr did Not vote the will of the people and should be held accountable.
“This second impeachment is nothing more than a witch-hunt against a former President who is now a private citizen. A President who worked every day to put American citizens first.”