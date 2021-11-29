Citing a heightened fire risk because of dry conditions, the N.C. Forest Service banned all open burning and canceled all burning permits across the state Monday afternoon.
The statewide ban took effect at 5 p.m. and will continue until further notice, a press release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services states.
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the release. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”
Under state law, the ban prohibits all open burning, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued authorizing it. No new permits will be issued until the ban is lifted, the release states.
Violators of the ban face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs, the release states. Those setting an open fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
According to NCDA&CS, local fire departments and law enforcement agencies are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the burn ban.
State officials said the open burning ban applies to burning leaves, branches or other plant material. It also applies to campfires but not to using an outdoor grill, unless a local ordinance prohibits its use.
According to NCDA&CS, the burn ban issued by the N.C. Forest service does not apply to a fire within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local government agencies have jurisdiction over open burning in those instances.
“The N.C. Forest Service has advised county fire marshals of the burning ban and has asked for their consideration of also implementing a burning ban,” the release states. “If a fire within a 100-foot area of a dwelling escapes containment, a North Carolina forest ranger may take reasonable steps to extinguish or control it.”
To report either a wildfire or someone who intentionally starts a wildfire, residents are urged to call 911.