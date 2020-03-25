MANTEO — North Carolina is reporting its first two deaths from COVID-19 at the same time Dare County is reporting its first positive case of the disease.
A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.
The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions. A second person in their 60s, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.
In Dare, the county's Division of Public Health said the person who contracted COVID-19 is believed to have done so through either travel or direct contact. It is not a case of community spread, the division said.
“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well,” Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, said in the press release.
Dare health staff are conducting an active investigation into the person's activity, the release said. Anyone determined to have had direct contact with the person will be contacted.
Citing privacy reasons, the health agency said it will not release further details about the individual.
According to the county, the case will not show up as a Dare County case with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services because the person did not use a Dare County address when they were tested.