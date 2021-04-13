A new survey seeks information about areas of the state lacking adequate internet access and speeds.
The North Carolina Broadband Survey is being hosted jointly by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office and the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at N.C. State University.
The purpose of the survey is to identify areas most in need of broadband funding through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program.
According to the NCDIT, a year of conditions imposed by the pandemic has demonstrated how vital access to affordable internet is for residents who depend on the technology for work, learning, socializing and receiving medical care.
Internet service is not available to residents who live in rural, underserved pockets of the state. Other residents may have access to the internet but can not afford it.
Results from the survey will identify locations across the state with inadequate internet access and speed. The Broadband Infrastructure Office will use the data to direct grant funding to areas most in need, whether that need is because of small populations, geographical barriers or costs.
The survey is available at the NCDIT website at https://ncsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cBEBegH1gCABRKl?inst=bio&source=web. Residents without internet service but have phones capable of text messaging can take the survey by texting the word “internet” to 919-750-0553. The same phone number applies for residents who have landline phones.
The survey is available in English and in Spanish and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Participants are encouraged to also take the optional internet speed test to connect their survey data with their broadband speed information.