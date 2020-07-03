The eight-county region’s number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 672 on Friday, as all but Bertie and Gates counties reported new cases.
Statewide, meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to more than 70,000, as nearly 2,100 new cases were reported — a new one-day record in the state. Previously, the largest number of cases reported in one day was 1,843 on Wednesday.
Pasquotank County continued to have the most cases, 217, in the eight-county region. But of that number, only 21 were still active as of Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported.
Only Camden, with 31 total COVID-19 cases, had more than 10 that were still active on Friday. Fourteen of Camden’s cases were active.
Across the region, only 10 percent of cases were still active as of Friday.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Thirty-five people in the eight-county region have died from complications from the respiratory disease, 17 of them in Pasquotank County.
ARHS also released its “surveillance report” on Thursday. According to that report, more Blacks than whites have contracted COVID-19 among patients who disclosed their race. In addition, more women than men have tested positive for the virus. Persons ages 25-49 also accounted for more cases — 41 percent — than any other group.
ARHS also reported that 84 COVID-19 tests were completed in the region the week of June 29 to July 2. Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said another 23,036 tests were completed on Friday, raising the statewide total to just under 1 million.
DHHS also reported that 951 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday. That’s an increase of 39 from Thursday.