Supreme Court in Edenton

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby welcomes guests to the first day of the Supreme Court’s October session at the 1767 Chowan County Historic Courthouse in Edenton, Monday. The court heard arguments in three cases on Monday and will hear arguments in two more Tuesday.

 Screen capture/YouTube

EDENTON — North Carolina’s top court stepped outside its usual confines in Raleigh on Monday to hear arguments in three cases — including one involving the state’s voter ID law — at the 1767 Chowan County Historic Courthouse in Edenton.

State law allows the seven-member N.C. Supreme Court to meet in just two locations — Edenton and Morganton — outside of Raleigh.