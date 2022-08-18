The North Carolina Symphony will be performing in Elizabeth City next month for the first time in two decades.
The symphony will be performing at Elizabeth City State University Sept. 16 as part of the university's Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Floyd L. Robinson auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Next month's free concert at ECSU will be one of the dates on the NC Symphony's "Freedom Celebration" Tour. The concert will celebrate African-American contributions to American music, according to the NC Symphony website. The "Freedom Celebration" program is also being presented Sept. 15 in Fayetteville.
The NC Symphony will be conducted by Michelle Di Russo and will be joined by mezz-soprano vocalist Micaela Bundy.
The program features the world premiere of NC Symphony composer-in-residence Anthony Kelly's "Spirituals of Liberation."
Other selections on the program include: “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; H.T. Burleigh's arrangement of "Every Time I Feel the Spirit"; William Grant Still's "Festive Overture"; Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag"; George Walker's "Lyric for Strings"; a Ted Ricketts arrangement of tunes popularized by Louis Armstrong titled "Satchmo! A Tribute to Louis Armstrong"; and Calvin Custer's arrangement of Duke Ellington favorites titled "Duke Ellington!"
Phyllis Bosomworth, a member of the ECSU Board of Trustees who was instrumental in starting the Community Connections series, said organizers are hoping for good attendance not only from ECSU students, staff and alumni, but also from the Elizabeth City community.
Bosomworth noted it's not often that the N.C. Symphony comes to this area. In fact, it's believed to have been about two decades since the state-sponsored orchestra last performed in Elizabeth City.
ECSU Athletic Director James M. Dubose Jr. told the university's Board of Trustees in June that the NC Symphony would be coming to the university for a performance on the Friday evening before the Vikings' home football game against Winston-Salem University on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Dubose told trustees that the Athletics Department hopes that the NC Symphony's concert on Sept. 16 will encourage alumni to attend the concert, spend Friday night in town and then attend the Vikings home football game the next day.
Admission to the NC Symphony's concert is free, but those planning to attend should register at bit.ly/3PFfRB7.