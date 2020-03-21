North Carolina's state April 15 tax filing deadline has been pushed back by three months due to the new coronavirus, the Department of Revenue announced.
The rescheduled July 15 date for state individual, corporate, and franchise taxes follows the federal government's lead. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a similar IRS delay on Friday, adding that IRS taxpayers won't face interest or penalties with the longer wait.
But North Carolina's tax office only has power to waive penalties if they pay their tax by July 15. Interest will still accrue from April 15 until the date of payment because state law requires it, the department said in a release.
The delay, announced Friday, comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina keeps growing. The state Department of Health and Human Services has counted more than 180 positive cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of about 45 compared to Friday.