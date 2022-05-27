Fishermen who need to complete and return their commercial and for-hire license and permit renewals for next year will no longer be able to drop them off at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries office in Elizabeth City.
NCDMF has decided to close its licensing office in Elizabeth City permanently, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday.
The office was temporarily closed on Oct. 1, 2021, and at the time, it wasn’t clear if the license office would reopen, DMF spokeswoman Patricia Smith said.
“The decision was made to make the closure permanent due to a lack of license sales in that office and the need for the license position elsewhere,” she said.
DMF reminded fishermen in a press release that commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2023 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.
According to the release, renewal packets were mailed to license and permit holders in April.
The packets included an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment. With the Elizabeth City office now closed, fishermen can drop off their completed applications at DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City; the DMF field office in Dare County at 1021 Driftwood Dr., Manteo; the Pamlico District Office at 943 Washington Square Mall, U.S. Highway 17, Washington; or the Southern District Office at 127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Coastal recreational fishing licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours, or at a many outdoor shops.