Residents who wish to renew their driver’s license or conduct other in-person business at the local DMV are now having to do so by appointment only.
To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed dozens of locations across the state. Other offices, including the one in Elizabeth City, will remain open and serve customers by appointment only.
The DMV announced the closings in a news release last week.
“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said. “So we are putting in place a number of measures to better protect everyone from the spread of the virus. As always, we encourage everyone to conduct their business online if possible. We are all in this together and everyone has an important role to play in the safety and well-being of the public.”
On Wednesday, about four customers with appointments were seen waiting outside the entrance to the Elizabeth City DMV. A sign posted on the door directed them to remain behind a row of orange cones on the sidewalk leading to the door. Another sign written in all capital letters told customers to not come inside until a DMV worker had screened them for signs of potential coronavirus infection.
“Do not enter building without being screened,” the sign read.
A DMV employee was seen confirming customers’ appointments and asking them other questions.
Steve Abbott, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said DMV staff were provided a list of questions to ask customers about their current health condition.
“Depending on the responses, a customer may be asked to reschedule the appointment if it is felt that there is a chance of a health issue for other customers and staff,” said Abbott, who was responding by email.
DMV announced the screening process several weeks ago, Abbott said.
More than 60 DMV locations were selected to be closed because they have few examiner stations or have floor plans that made it difficult to adhere to social distancing recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to DMV.
Regional DMV locations that have been closed include the Ahoskie, Edenton, Nags Head, Roanoke Rapids and Williamston branches. That’s according to the DMV’s latest list, which was updated Tuesday.
The complete list of closed locations can be found online at ncdot.gov.
Regional DMV offices that are open to appointments only include the one in Elizabeth City and another in Greenville. To make an appointment at the Elizabeth City office, residents should call the DMV’s call center in Raleigh at 1-919-715-7000.
The DMV also has temporarily halted driver road tests, except for people seeking a commercial driver’s license or who need a test because of a medical re-evaluation.
Residents are also encouraged to visit online to see what DMV services are available over the internet. That web address is MyNCDMV.gov.
Another service provided by the DMV is the issuing of new Real ID cards, a voluntary card that will soon be required adult identification for air travel within the United States. Last week, President Donald Trump suspended the Oct. 1 deadline for residents to obtain their Real ID cards.
Trump cited the coronavirus outbreak and concerns of overcrowding at DMV offices as reasons for postponing the deadline.
“At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go into their local DMV,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.
License and registration renewals are examples of services that can be taken care of online, according to the North Carolina DMV.
While online vehicle registration renewal is an option, residents in the Elizabeth City area can still conduct in-person business at the local license plate agency.
When contacted by telephone Tuesday, a worker at the Elizabeth City License Plate Agency, on North Road Street, told a reporter that employees were not allowed to speak to media. The reporter was seeking information about what precautions the agency is taking to help protect workers and customers from the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, a reporter visited the license plate agency and saw signs posted outside the front door informing customers of precautions it was taking. The door was propped open, presumably to allow fresh air to circulate, and one sign said the agency is limiting the number of customers allowed inside the office at one time to five.
The agency also is asking that only the person doing business with agency staff to enter the office. If possible, family members and others accompanying the customer should wait outside or in their vehicle.
In North Carolina, license plate agencies are operated by private contractors for the DMV. According to Abbott, ultimately it’s the agency’s responsibility to create safe health procedures.
“LPAs are privately operated so it is up to each owner to implement safe health procedures for their customers and staff,” Abbott said. “We have made them aware of what state officials are recommending, but there is not a set policy or program to follow because each office is unique in terms of size and office layout.”
Abbott said as an example he knows of one license plate agency in the Raleigh area that’s only allowing one person in the office at a time, while it’s up to the customers waiting outside to practice social distancing.
Regarding vehicle registrations that are set to expire at the end of March, Abbott said the DMV does not have the legal authority to extend expiration dates.
“Only the General Assembly can do that,” he said. “So, there are folks who find themselves trying to renew at the last minute.”
Abbott also didn’t rule out the possibility that DMV offices could be closed if Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a statewide shelter-in-place, which the governor did late Friday.
“If the restrictions currently in place for some businesses across the state would be expanded, it would be possible DMV facilities could be ordered closed,” Abbott said. “That is something that would not need General Assembly approval.”
Residents can check online for contact information, business hours and to see if the license plate agency in their area is still open by visiting online at ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx.