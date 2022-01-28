Interested in a ground-level position that includes opportunities to advance within the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division? Now is the time to apply because the division is hiring for its upcoming season.
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City hosted a job fair for the state’s Ferry Division on Wednesday. The division provides ferry services throughout the Outer Banks and is looking to fill about 40 job vacancies ahead of the year’s busy ferry season, which runs throughout the Outer Banks roughly April to November.
Jed Dixon, deputy director for the Ferry Division, was among the DOT personnel on hand Wednesday to speak with interested applicants.
An entry-level job with the Ferry Division is a great opportunity for someone looking to “get their foot in the door,” Dixon said. It is also ideal for retired military personnel and younger people who’d like to work on the Outer Banks and near the water.
Many of the division’s job vacancies include seasonal, full-time work at one of 13 Ferry Division terminals, which span from Currituck to as far south as Southport, said Dixon. Some permanent year-round positions are available, too. The division also operates a shipyard in Manns Harbor.
The Ferry Division has been no exception to having its employee ranks diminished by COVID-19, Dixon said. Also, about 25% of the Ferry Division’s current employees are nearing retirement.
Wednesday’s job fair was the first of four recruitment opportunities the Ferry Division has planned in hopes of replenishing its workforce. The next three hiring events will be Tuesday in Morehead City, Feb. 9 in Greenville and Feb. 16 in Shallotte.
The bulk of the division’s operations takes place along the Outer Banks and inland areas around the Pamlico Sound. An example of the entry-level jobs that are available include ferry terminal parking lot attendants.
New employees’ pay starts at around $15 an hour, plus associated state benefits, Dixon said. A new hire also can work his or her way up to jobs that include duty aboard a ferry, and those kinds of advancements include raises in workers’ salaries, he said.
Jobs aboard a ferry call for U.S. Coast Guard certification, but DOT will assist workers in completing those requirements, Dixon said.
Another service the ferry division provides for employees is free lodging at its dormitory on Hatteras Island, which is the busiest of the ferry system’s points. Dixon said workers rotate in and out of the work site in seven-day shifts, or seven days on and seven days off. During their seven days on, workers who live off the Outer Banks area can stay in the dorms, as opposed to commuting daily.
During the ferry season there are roughly 60 departures a day from the Hatteras terminal, and that includes about 1,500 passenger vehicles and their occupants, he said.
“It’s a really, really huge operation,” Dixon said.
While July and August are typically the ferry division’s busiest months each year, last year was the busiest month of October DOT ever had, he said.
Dixon is a native of Manns Harbor. Following his graduation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York, he joined the state ferry division as a captain. He referred to himself as the “poster child” for how a ferry employee can advance up the ranks.
The NC DOT says interested applicants should bring with them to upcoming job fairs a copy of their resume, and other related documents. For more information, visit the state employment website at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.