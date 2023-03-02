Elizabeth City on Wednesday hosted the first of six open house events scheduled across the state on the N.C. Department of Transportation's proposed N.C. Clean Transportation Plan.
NCDOT released the draft plan on its website earlier Wednesday and several department employees provided information to citizens during the open house at First Christian Church.
The 37-page draft plan outlines strategies on how the state can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by moving to cleaner transportation methods. Those include transitioning to zero- and low-emission vehicles and installation of more electric charging stations across the state and other clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.
Raleigh-based NCDOT engineer Paula Hemmer said the six meetings are aimed at educating citizens about the comprehensive draft plan and providing a forum for feedback. She said more than 200 stakeholders, including non-government organizations and regional planning organizations, provided input for the draft plan, which took 18 months to complete.
“The purpose of the meeting is to communicate all the work that has been put into the Clean Transportation Plan, by not only DOT but all of our stakeholders,” Hemmer said. “It was a lot of effort. It’s not DOT’s product, it is the public’s product. We want to get even more feedback on their ideas on how to move forward. This is just a plan.”
Hemmer noted that an important part of the draft plan is the equity portion which has the state committed to bringing different types of clean transportation to the entire state. She acknowledged there are challenges to providing clean transportation in rural areas of the state.
“The state wants to try and bring clean transportation to everyone in the state and not just the people that can afford a Tesla,” Hemmer said. “I think that is a really important part of this plan. The focus has been very much on electricity but we are not just limited to electricity as a fuel source. People are talking bio-diesel. And hydrogen is being propped up by the federal government.”
The plan recognizes that there are differences between providing clean transportation in rural areas as compared to urban areas.
“It’s a completely different approach to those two different areas,” Hemmer said. “Disadvantaged areas, both in the cities and in rural areas, have different challenges as well. It’s a multi-modal plan, it’s just not electric vehicles.”
The draft plan does not include any cost estimates, which is something Hemmer said will happen after the final plan is released.
“It’s not saying A, B, C and D by 2030, by 2050,” Hemmer said. “It’s more of a road map, this is what we want to do. There have been discussions on how to fund things.”
Hemmer did say that there is money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will support the build out of an electric vehicle charging network in the state.
The goal of the North Carolina Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is to have EV charging stations at least every 50 miles on major roads in the state.
NCDOT said when it announced the plan last August that $109 million would be available over five years. Underserved communities will get at least 40% of the federal dollars allocated for the program.
“It has money that is guaranteed to go to North Carolina with chargers that can charge a vehicle within 20 to 30 minutes,” Hemmer said. “We have a lot of dollars on the table. This is going to happen.”
The federal government will pay for 80% of the cost to install the charger while the site host pays the remainder. A site host could be a gas station, convenience store or fast-food restaurant. There is currently a charging station at the McDonald's near the U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.
“There is a hotel chain that is interested” in hosting charging stations, Hemmer said. “There are a variety of site hosts.’’
Hemmer said once the Clean Transportation Plan is approved NCDOT is committed to “move things forward.”
“It’s not going to just sit in a drawer, we are going to continue this process,” Hemmer said.
Besides the upcoming other open houses across the state, the public can comment on the draft plan on the NCDOT website.