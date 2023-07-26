halls creek stop signs

Motorists on Old U.S. Highway 17 are seen traveling south through new stop signs posted at the intersection at Halls Creek Road around noon on Wednesday. The intersection became a four-way stop on July 17, according to a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The intersection of Halls Creek Road and Old Highway 17 is now an all-way stop after the N.C. Department of Transportation recently installed stop signs there.

The intersection has been the scene of serious vehicle crashes over the past several years. There were previously only stop signs on Halls Creek Road.


  