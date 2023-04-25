Three roads repaving projects in Pasquotank are nearly complete.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said in a memo to county commissioners that projects on Thunder Road, Simpson Ditch Road and Millpond Road on the N.C. Department of Transportation 2023 work list for repaving are nearly complete.
Representatives of the Albemarle Regional Planning Organization met last week with Albemarle Commission and NCDOT officials to receive updates on various regional transportation projects.
A full-depth reclamation and resurfacing has been completed on Thunder Road near the site where Sentara Healthcare is building a new hospital.
“During the reclamation, our crews ground up 12 inches of asphalt and stone and dirt and mixed it with a cement to resurface the road,” said NCDOT spokesperson Jamie Kritzer. “We are expecting to put in pavement markings in the coming weeks.”
Kritzer said that asphalt surface treatment has been placed on Simpson Ditch and Millpond roads and that the contractor plans to put the final pavement down in about two weeks, weather permitting.
In addition to the three repaving projects, the group was also told an intersection improvement project at Hughes Boulevard, Ehringhaus Street and Oak Stump Road will start in 2025.
That project is estimated to cost $12.2 million and it will permanently close a portion of Ehringhaus Street. Right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin this fall and construction is scheduled to start in June 2025. It will take between 18 to 24 months to complete the project.
NCDOT plans show that a section of Ehringhaus Street between the entrance to Port Elizabeth Center and Oak Stump Road will be closed. There will also be a new four-lane connector road built between Ehringhaus Street and Hughes Boulevard.
Two roundabouts are also planned as part of the intersection improvements. One will be at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and the new connector road. The second roundabout will be at the intersection of Oak Stump Road and Ranch Drive near Northeastern High School.
There is also an access management project along Hughes Boulevard that is slated for construction in 2027.
County Manager Sparty Hammett also told commissioners in the memo that the county’s sale of property in Hertford to Perquimans County has been finalized.
The county sold property at 333 Winfall Boulevard to Perquimans for $129,000. After real estate commissions were paid, Pasquotank received $121,260 from Perquimans.
Perquimans plans to move its county Board of Elections into the space.
Pasquotank has allocated proceeds of the sale to needed repairs at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The county listed the Hertford property for sale in September of 2020.