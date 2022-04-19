The N.C. Department of Transportation will begin making improvements next week to a section of Millpond Road that’s expected to increase safety and help reduce speeding on the road.
NCDOT Division 1 Maintenance Engineer Ronnie Sawyer told county commissioners Monday night the improvements will be to the 2.5-mile stretch of Millpond Road that stretches from U.S. Highway 158 to Sandy Road.
The improvements include repairing shoulder drop offs, adding signs warning of curves and replacing some drainage pipes. The pipe replacement won’t start until June.
Sawyer also said that section of Millpond is scheduled to be resurfaced beginning next year with completion slated for November 2023.
“It’s an active contract now,” Sawyer said. “We expect the contractor to show up next paving season to do that. When he does that, we are going to put highly reflective six-inch (long) stripes on the road, instead of four, to increase visibility, increase the safety.”
NCDOT told county officials in February that department engineers would look at ways to curb speeding and make other safety modifications to the road.
That came after county commissioners and Sheriff Tommy Wooten discussed ways to slow down drivers on the road after receiving numerous complaints from citizens. Wooten said in February his office would increase saturation patrols in the area.
Sawyer said NCDOT consulted with its regional traffic office in Wilson to look at different options for improving Millpond. Sawyer did not say how much the state would pay for the improvements.
“We made a commitment to go back and brain-storm with our teams to look at some different things and come back with some ideas for safety improvements,” he said.
Sawyer said there are several shoulder drop offs that need attention and he expects the work to be completed next month.
Sawyer said eight drainage pipes on that section of Millpond will also be replaced and, where possible, be further extended from the road.
“These pipes, if they are unreasonably short and within our right of way, we will extend them out a reasonable distance to help if you run off the road on top of the pipes,” Sawyer said. (Eight pipes) is a considerable amount since it is only a 2.5-mile section” of road.
The replacement of the pipes will start after school is out for the summer, Sawyer said.
“We want to wait so we are not affecting buses,” Sawyer said. “That (replacement) will be disruptive to some extent because we will have to close the road at certain locations.’’
NCDOT analyzed the curves on the section of road on Millpond and found that six are in need of warning signs. He said other faded signs will be replaced in the area.
Commissioner Sean Lavin said he went out last weekend to inspect the section of Millpond and noticed that pipes slated to be replaced had already been marked by NCDOT.
“What (NCDOT) is talking about is going to make a drastic improvement in what they (residents) see every day,” Lavin said.
Sawyer said it is not feasible to widen the section of Millpond because of existing drainage ditches along the road. He said it would cost the state around $4 million to widen that section, which is currently 18-feet wide.
“We could not reasonably widen the pavement on that section of road without moving the ditches,” Sawyer said. “It’s a lot bigger project at that point because all the driveways have to be replaced.”