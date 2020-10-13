Residents seeking employment and career-related information have a new and expanded location where they can seek assistance.
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City reopened in its new location at 111 Jordan Plaza, directly beside Domino’s Pizza, Monday morning. The center relocated from its long-time address at 422 McArthur Drive.
The Career Center also has a new phone number, which is 252-621-6350. The center is open weekdays but closes at 4 p.m. to allow staff time to clean and disinfect ahead of the next day’s business.
Heidi O’Neal, outreach coordinator for the center, said its new location is larger and includes classroom space to hold workshops for resume writing, improving interview skills and other job-search training, plus more computers that residents can use to write and print resumes. These services are offered at no cost to job-seekers.
“It’s all free,” O’Neal said. “Anything that’s job related they can do for free.”
This week the career center is assisting residents by appointment only, but starting next week the public will be able to enter the center, O’Neal said. There will be social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions in place, she added.
O’Neal says for this week residents need to call to set an appointment.
By visiting the website ncworks.gov, job-seekers can find out more information about upcoming virtual workshops, including one Thursday on resume writing, another Oct. 22 on interview preparation and one Oct. 27 on how to network with employers.
The Career Center also offers free services to business owners, such as posting job vacancies at its website, O’Neal said. Business owners also can access resumes for potential job candidates.
In addition to the Career Center’s website, residents can text NCWORKS to 56512 to receive job postings and other job-related information.