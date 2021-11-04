The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a veterans job and resource fair in Elizabeth City on Tuesday.
The event will be held at the center at 111 Jordan Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers, career advisers and community agencies will attend to assist veterans as they transition to civilian employment.
Career advisers and veteran representatives will help veterans pursue job openings and assist them with resume writing and interviewing techniques. Employer representatives will discuss available job positions with veterans. The community resource agencies will go over the types of resources available to veterans, including counseling, tuition assistance and training.
The participating employers will include Telephonics, Aerotek, Olam, Daedalus, Currituck County, Elizabeth City State University, and the city of Elizabeth City. Agencies providing advice about resources will include the Veterans Administration, the Economic Improvement Council, River City Community Development Corp., and Vocational Rehabilitation.
“This is an excellent opportunity for veterans to learn more about the services of the NCWorks Career Center and let us help veterans begin or change careers,” said Sheryl Stevens, interim NCWorks Career Center manager.
To learn more about the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, call 252-621-6350.