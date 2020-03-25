A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hertford County, bringing the total number of regional cases to seven, which includes a case reported early Wednesday in Dare County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts Jr. was notified of the second case in Hertford County after lab tests confirmed the results, ARHS said in a press release. The unnamed individual is in isolation, and health officials are investigating the number of people who may have had close contact with the person.
According to ARHS, close contact is defined as a person having contact with, or having been within 6 feet for least 10 minutes, of another lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, while not wearing recommended personal protective gear.
Due to privacy laws, health officials are not allowed to release the individual’s name. Privacy laws also prohibit ARHS from revealing if the patient is in isolation at home or in another location, health officials have said.
The region’s first confirmed case was reported in Pasquotank County on Thursday, March 19. Hertford County’s first case was reported on Monday, and then on Tuesday three cases were reported in Bertie.
In Dare, the county’s Division of Public Health said the person who contracted COVID-19 is believed to have done so through either travel or direct contact. It is not a case of community spread, the division said.
“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well,” Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, said in the press release.
Dare health staff are conducting an active investigation into the person’s activity, the release said. Anyone determined to have had direct contact with the person will be contacted.
According to the county, the case will not show up as a Dare County case with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services because the person did not use a Dare County address when they were tested.
ARHS also announced Wednesday that it will no longer issue news releases for new COVID-19 cases in Hertford or Bertie counties because of community transmission of the respiratory disease.
The public health agency will continue to report new cases in other counties until their number of cases reaches or exceeds two. The agency also will continue to monitor additional cases in all counties within its coverage area.
COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by the virus SAR-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan City, China, and according to the World Health Organization, the disease was first reported on Dec. 31, 2019.
As of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was 504 and one death, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Nationwide, the total number of cases was 62,873, with 894 of those resulting in death.