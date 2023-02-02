...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
NEAAAT awarded $500K Golden LEAF grant for career center project
ROCKY MOUNT — The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with the STEM school’s planned career center project.
The Rocky Mount-based nonprofit announced Thursday that its board of directors approved the grant to NEAAAT. The $500,000 comes from a total of $1.54 million the board granted to six projects statewide.
NEAAAT will use the grant to help with the costs of construction, equipment and furniture for its planned career center, Golden LEAF said in a press release. School officials previously said the center will house the academy’s advanced manufacturing and aviation programs and a hands-on fabrication lab.
The career center is part of a NEAAAT’s overall $12 million expansion initiative, which also includes plans for a gymnasium and tennis courts, a soccer field and a shop class. The school paid around $830,000 for 10 acres behind the school, which is located in the former Southgate Mall property now known as Southgate Park.
The six projects to receive grant money will support new jobs and workforce readiness in New Hanover, Pasquotank, Pender, Rowan and Wilkes counties. The amount of money awarded to the other five projects includes $200,000 to Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Inc.; $250,000 to Feast Down East Inc. in New Hanover; $199,997 to N.C. State University to support faculty salaries and other projects; $200,000 to UNC at Chapel Hill to support salaries and contracted services, and $200,000 to Wilkes Community College for equipment to expand the college’s welding program.