The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies began the new school year Tuesday with 759 students and what the school’s top administrator dubbed a high level of energy.
“There’s an excitement and energy in the building that we haven’t seen since COVID,” said NEAAAT Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris, referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the past couple of years.
One source of the excitement at the public charter school is schoolwide implementation of a competency-based evaluation system known as the “mastery transcript.”
Harris explained that students in grades 5-8 are no longer receiving traditional letter grades at the school.
Students in grades 9-12 will still receive grades because state law requires it. But high school students also will get the competency-based evaluations, or mastery transcript, in addition to their letter grades.
Harris said the school has learned over the past seven years from local employers and higher education partners College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University that “skill sets and mindsets” are as important as letter grades.
“You’re getting feedback on all these things at the same time,” Harris explained.
Seniors at NEAAAT are especially aware of the importance of those college and career opportunities that are just around the corner.
Brianna Grant has already earned 20 college credits, Ireonna Owens has earned 26 and Gabrielle Hoskins has garnered 49.
Owens, who plans to own and operate her own restaurant, is earning a certificate from the culinary program at COA-Edenton. She said he learned about NEAAAT from her mother, who used to work at the school.
“It seemed like a school where I could better my education and further my plans to go to college,” Owens said.
NEAAAT has lived up to her hopes, she said.
Grant is earning a culinary certificate and also an early childhood certificate. She is looking at various colleges to attend next year.
“I want to be a social worker,” Grant said.
Hoskins is completing an associate in arts degree and a certificate in criminal justice. She plans to become a medical examiner or biomedical engineer and hopes to enroll at N.C. A&T State University.
“I’m excited about finishing it,” she said of the associate of arts degree.
Fifth-grader Sierra Weishampel attended Moyock Elementary School last year but said her mother thought NEAAAT would be a good school for her.
“I like this,” Sierra said of the charter school, noting she also has a cousin who attends NEAAAT.
She said she is looking forward to this school year.
Brayden Powers, also a fifth-grader, said he made good grades last year at Central Elementary in Elizabeth City. He said either his mother or his grandmother signed him up for NEAAAT. Regardless, he is excited to be at the school.
Brayden said he is looking forward especially to the after-school activity that involves building things with LEGO blocks.
NEAAAT Principal T.J. Worrell noted that activity is known as “design thinking.”
Worrell said the school’s focus this year is “honing what we already do well.”
Harris added that NEAAAT “is already recognized as a model for North Carolina in competency-based education.”
The expansion of competency-based evaluations to high school grades this year is accompanied by a revision of NEAAAT’s honor roll policy to recognize students not only for academic achievement but also for other competencies such as community service and employability skills.
“We looked at schools across the nation in developing that policy,” Harris said.
NEAAAT is one of about 400 schools across the country that are part of the Mastery Transcript Consortium.
Harris said there is great value in a transcript that includes not only grades but also notes relevant skill sets and mindsets.
“We can take this to any employer in the area and they can instantly know if a student is qualified for the job or not,” Harris said.
Many colleges and universities also increasingly are looking at skill sets and mindsets beyond just grades, Harris said.