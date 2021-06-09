The 45 graduates of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ Class of 2021 weathered numerous relocations as well as the COVID-19 pandemic to get to Monday’s commencement ceremony.
But as the commencement speaker told the graduates, the challenges don’t end because they have become high school graduates.
“Be careful out there,” said Stan Walz, retired commander of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the founder, president and chief executive officer of Vector CSP.
Walz experienced his share of danger as a pilot for first the U.S Navy and then the U.S. Coast Guard. But he also experienced more than his share of what he called “serendipity,” as opportunities for success opened up just as he was preparing for them.
“I’m an optimist,” Walz told the graduates, their families and friends at Monday’s ceremony held in the Performing Arts Center auditorium on the campus of College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
As an optimist, Walz said, he has noticed “the harder I work the luckier I get.”
Throughout his career he benefited from serendipity or what some would call “divine providence,” he said. But he also has worked hard to make the most of the opportunities that have come his way, he said.
“If you work hard, good things happen,” Walz said.
He used the graduates’ enrollment at NEAAAT as an example, noting that they had to do the work of applying to the school but also benefited from being selected in the enrollment lottery.
And once enrolled the students continued to work hard in order to get to Monday’s graduation ceremony, Walz said.
An additional serendipity for NEAAAT graduates is that they are graduating into a job market that is as strong as it has been at any time he can recall, Walz said.
But he reminded graduates that it’s still up to them to work hard and capitalize on the solid grounding in STEM subjects they received at NEAAAT.
Walz said that just as he is an optimist and believes that serendipity follows his path of hard work, his brother is more pessimistic and has his own saying: “Life is hard and it’s even harder if you’re stupid.”
There’s a useful lesson in his brother’s philosophy, Walz said, because the world is full of dangers as well as opportunities. That’s why it’s important to be careful and exercise sound judgment, he said.
Walz pointed out that NEAAAT graduates had learned to take appropriate precautions by finishing high school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m proud of you and I really hope that you’re proud of yourselves,” he said.
Walz encouraged graduates to find work that they are interested in and then work hard at it.
“And I believe that over time some serendipity will come your way,” he said.
A number of graduates were already planning their career success even as Monday’s ceremony approached.
In an interview just before the program began, graduate Bailey Boswood said the support she received from teachers at NEAAAT had inspired her to pursue a career as a teacher herself.
Boswood plans to enroll at East Carolina University and major in English education.
Graduate Eric Brinson plans to join the Coast Guard and work in aircraft maintenance.
Brinson said he appreciated the one-on-one interaction he had with classmates and faculty during his years at NEAAAT.
“It is a lot more personal” than the traditional school model, he said.
Graduate Catherine McKinney, who welcomed members of the Class of 2021 and their families and friends to the ceremony, recalled the challenges the class has faced over the past four years.
Likewise, graduate Samuel Kleinschuster, who introduced Walz at the ceremony, noted the graduates’ resilience in the face of challenges.
“I am so proud of this class,” he said.
The Class of 2021 earned more than 1,100 hours of transferable college credit, 13 associate degrees, and two advanced certificates from COA.