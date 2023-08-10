...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and a moderate chop
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies students Georgia Wand (left) and Quincy Commander pose for a photo near the school’s logo on the first day of classes at the Elizabeth City-based public charter school on Wednesday.
Chris West, a first-year teacher at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, is shown Wednesday on the first day of school at the Elizabeth City-based public charter school. West is the school's first graduate to return as an instructor. He's teaching NASA Bio-tech, a "hybrid course" combining elements of history, ethics, biology, other sciences and engineering concepts.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies students Georgia Wand (left) and Quincy Commander pose for a photo near the school’s logo on the first day of classes at the Elizabeth City-based public charter school on Wednesday.
Chris West, a first-year teacher at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, is shown Wednesday on the first day of school at the Elizabeth City-based public charter school. West is the school's first graduate to return as an instructor. He's teaching NASA Bio-tech, a "hybrid course" combining elements of history, ethics, biology, other sciences and engineering concepts.
Quincy Commander and Georgia Wand are among the students riding the wave of workplace experience and “real word education” at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies.
The two NEAAAT seniors are among about 100 students at the school who will participate in workplace internships during the 2023-24 school year, which for students at the Elizabeth City-based public charter school began on Wednesday.