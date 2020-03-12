An Elizabeth City-based charter school with experience in remote learning is helping public schools across the state prepare for the possibility of having to offer instruction entirely online.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies was slated to present a webinar Friday morning for state education officials on how every school district in the state could implement the remote learning protocol that NEAAAT has developed and implemented.
The possibility of shifting to remote delivery of instruction is being considered as one potential response to the spread of COVID-19.
Andrew Harris, chief executive officer of NEAAAT, said the school was honored to be asked to help other schools with the transition to remote delivery of instruction.
“We’re glad to help,” Harris said. “We’ve been working on this for five years.”
On Thursday afternoon a team of NEAAAT administrators met to tweak plans even further, including discussing how to ensure the needs of students with disabilities and other challenges are met.
“Our students are pretty well versed in remote learning,” Harris said.
Harris said NEAAAT starts introducing students to the remote learning protocol as soon as they arrive at the school.
“It becomes natural within a week,” he said.
Sam Harding, a seventh-grader at NEAAAT, was using a ChromeBook Thursday afternoon, and said working online feels natural to him.
“I use a ChromeBook for most of my work in pretty much all classes,” Harding said.
He said he completes about 80 percent of his work on a ChromeBook. He uses the computer to access his assignments as well as the schedule of what he is supposed to work on, he said.
A few classes are more hands-on, Harding said, “but most classes do most of their work on the ChromeBook.”
Harris said the goal at NEAAAT has always been for students to be able to learn anytime and anywhere.
NEAAAT officials are concerned about students’ health but not about how they’ll deliver instruction should the coronavirus crisis require closing the school, Harris said. In fact, a two-hour delay due to inclement weather is more disruptive for NEAAAT than the health crisis will be, he said.
“We hope the students stay safe,” Harris said. “But as far as change to daily schedule for our kids, they’re ready.
“We’ve long talked about an opportunity like this — an opportunity to shape the future of education,” Harris said in an email to NEAAAT staff. The email message asked for input into preparation of the webinar.
“And, team, I hope you find some measure of pride in knowing that the impact of what you do everyday is far bigger than our little school!” Harris said in the email message.
Joe Peel, a former mayor of Elizabeth City and a founder of NEAAAT, said he, too, was proud of what the school has accomplished.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for the school to be recognized for its innovation,” he said.
The webinar, which was in preparation Thursday, was expected to address issues such as students who may not have internet access, the technological tools that are being used, and meeting the needs of students with special needs.