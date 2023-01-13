Worrell principal

Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technology T.J. Worrell (second from right) is congratulated by (l-r) Dr. Joe Peel, a NEAAAT board member; Dr. Patrick Greene, the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year; and Andrew Harris, NEAAAT CEO.

 Photo courtesy NEAAAT

The principal at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has been named the 2023 Wells Fargo Charter School Principal of the Year.

Principal T.J. Worrell was surprised with the news Friday morning by Dr. Patrick Greene, the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year, and Tina Starr of the Cumberland County Schools, who visited the public charter school at Southgate Park in Elizabeth City.