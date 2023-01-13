...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technology T.J. Worrell (second from right) is congratulated by (l-r) Dr. Joe Peel, a NEAAAT board member; Dr. Patrick Greene, the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year; and Andrew Harris, NEAAAT CEO.
left to right Dr. Peel, Dr. Greene, T.J. Worrell, Dr. Andrew Harris
The principal at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has been named the 2023 Wells Fargo Charter School Principal of the Year.
Principal T.J. Worrell was surprised with the news Friday morning by Dr. Patrick Greene, the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year, and Tina Starr of the Cumberland County Schools, who visited the public charter school at Southgate Park in Elizabeth City.
“This is a very well-deserved honor and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” said NEAAAT CEO Dr. Andrew Harris. “Principal Worrell’s steady leadership and his deep commitment to educational innovation have been vital to the many successes our students and staff have achieved since he took the helm as principal over four years ago.
"We are thrilled to support him as he goes on to bring home the 2023 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year award in May,” Harris said.
NEAAAT students were also excited by the news.
“Mr. Worrell is always present and visible to us," said Anna Montero. "He greets us in the parking lot every morning and he knows how to keep students happy while keeping things running smoothly.
"He is dedicated to our school and students, plus he lets us 'pie' him on special occasions," she continued. "We have a great deal of respect for our principal and this is a wonderful recognition.”
Worrell will now move on to compete against eight other regional finalists from across North Carolina. The next round of competition will be held on March 17 at the Umstead Hotel in Cary.
The 2023 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year will be announced on May 19 at a special ceremony at the Umstead.