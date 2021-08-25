After a presentation by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the governing body of the city’s only charter school reversed its previous policy and is now requiring the use of face masks for students and staff.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ Board of Directors voted Monday to require students and staff to wear masks while inside the school building. In doing so, the board reversed its earlier decision that made the wearing of masks optional.
NEAAAT’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said the nine-member board elected to make masks mandatory after a presentation on the latest COVID-19 data by Ashley Stoop, the director of policy, planning and preparedness for ARHS.
When NEAAAT welcomed approximately 750 students back for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, masks were optional for students and staff. Harris said Tuesday that the board had voted to make masks optional before the start of the school year. Upon hearing the update information presented by Stoop, the directors elected to reverse the academy’s mask policy, he said.
NEAAAT maintains a COVID-19 dashboard at the school website that includes updated information on school-related cases. According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday evening, the number of school staff and students who have been quarantined or have tested positive or are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 was 137. Of the number, however, only .7% had either tested positive or were presumed positive. Another 15.9% had quarantined while the remaining 83.3% represented individuals who at the time were not affected by COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted to require the use of masks by students and staff. School boards in Camden, Chowan, Currituck and Perquimans counties each elected to make masks optional.
On Friday, the board of education in Tyrrell County also elected to require the use of masks while inside all school district facilities. Tyrrell Schools Superintendent Oliver A. Holley announced the policy in a video posted at the school district’s website.
“As of Friday, Aug. 20, the Tyrrell County school board accepted my recommendation to implement a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors inside any and all Tyrrell County Schools property,” Holley said.
Holley’s mandate does not require the use of masks while outside on school property, to include students performing outdoor sports activities.
In late July, Gates County Schools officials elected to implement a mask mandate for students and staff, too.