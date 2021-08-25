After a presentation by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the governing body of the city’s only charter school reversed its previous policy and is now requiring the use of face masks for students and staff.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ Board of Directors voted Monday to require students and staff to wear masks while inside the school building. In doing so, the board reversed its earlier decision that made the wearing of masks optional.
NEAAAT’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said the nine-member board elected to make masks mandatory after a presentation on the latest COVID-19 data by Ashley Stoop, the director of policy, planning and preparedness for ARHS.
When NEAAAT welcomed approximately 750 students back for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, masks were optional for students and staff. Harris said Tuesday that the board had voted to make masks optional before the start of the school year. Upon hearing the update information presented by Stoop, the directors elected to reverse the academy’s mask policy, he said.
NEAAAT maintains a COVID-19 dashboard at the school website that includes updated information on school-related cases. According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday evening, the number of school staff and students who have been quarantined or have tested positive or are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 was 137. Of the number, however, only .7% had either tested positive or were presumed positive. Another 15.9% had quarantined while the remaining 83.3% represented individuals who at the time were not affected by COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted to require the use of masks by students and staff. School boards in Camden, Chowan, Currituck and Perquimans counties, however, each elected to make masks optional.
Interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram told the ECPPS Board of Education Monday night that the district “hasn’t had as much pushback” on its mask mandate “as we could have.”
“I understand it’s political and a lot of people have different opinions about it, but the truth of the matter is, about 75 percent of school districts in North Carolina are requiring masks and that’s increasing almost daily as hospitalizations (for COVID-19) increase.”
On Friday, the board of education in Tyrrell County elected to require the use of masks while inside all school district facilities. Tyrrell Schools Superintendent Oliver A. Holley announced the policy in a video posted at the school district’s website.
“As of Friday, Aug. 20, the Tyrrell County school board accepted my recommendation to implement a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors inside any and all Tyrrell County Schools property,” Holley said.
Holley’s mandate does not require the use of masks while outside on school property, including students performing outdoor sports activities.
In late July, Gates County Schools officials elected to implement a mask mandate for students and staff, too.
Only two local residents expressed opposition to ECPPS’ mask mandate at Monday’s school meeting, one who attended in person and another who had submitted comments online prior to the board’s previous meeting.
Sharon Stanley asked the board to reconsider its mask mandate, saying the decision on whether children wear one to school should be left up to parents, noting “this is not a dictatorship.”
Stanley pointed out that each of the school board members and Ingram were wearing masks at the meeting, but had the option of taking it off “when you go back to the comfort of your office.”
“But our children don’t have that luxury of being in an office and our teachers don’t either,” she said. “I know that they have a lunch break and recess and can take them off then. But high schoolers and middle schoolers don’t have recess. ... We need to consider them.”
Stanley said she knows “people are still concerned about getting COVID” but believes people also need to “step out in faith” about the disease.
“I know that some of you are faith-based people. I really feel like we have to take a step out in faith. This COVID stuff is not going away,” she said.
Ultimately, it should be school staff’s and students’ choice whether to wear a mask at school, Stanley said.
“If they’re willing to come to school without a mask that should be their prerogative,” she said. “It shouldn’t be forced on them. They shouldn’t have to sit here day in and day out in a masks.”
Parent Mariah Arnold, who submitted her comments online, also expressed opposition to students being required to wear masks.
“Due to a lack of scientific evidence that a mask will prevent anyone from contracting COVID-19, I, as a parent of a second-grader, feel it would be in best interest of the children (for them not to be) forced into wearing a mask at school,” she said. “I believe it should be a personal choice, not something a child is forced to do.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and other federal health officials have said wearing a mask can prevent the wearer from spreading COVID to someone else. They’ve recommended that even persons who have been fully vaccinated should wear a mask if they live in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. Pasquotank County is considered an area of “high” transmission of the virus, according to the CDC’s website on Wednesday.