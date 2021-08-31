A week after reversing course to make masks mandatory for students and staff as a precaution against COVID-19, the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has moved students to remote-only learning. The switch from in-person classes is temporary, school officials said.
The decision to switch students from in-person learning to online was made as the charter school neared 30% of its students and staff having to be placed in quarantine, according to NEAAAT spokeswoman Holly Luther.
“Our team continues to work vigorously to take the necessary steps in protecting our students and staff from COVID-19,” Luther said. “Unfortunately, the number of students and staff who have been placed in quarantine or who have tested positive continues to increase. We are now approaching 30% of students and staff under isolation or quarantine.”
Effective Tuesday, all students began learning remotely. They are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 13.
The charter school maintains a COVID-19 dashboard at the school website that includes updated information on school-related cases of the virus. According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday afternoon, of the school’s 813 school staff and students, the number who have been quarantined was 195, or 24%. Another 17 individuals, or 2.1%, had either tested positive or were presumed positive for COVID. The remaining 601 students and staff, 73.9%, represented individuals who at the time were not affected by COVID-19.
According to the latest data, the number of school staff and students who have been quarantined or have tested positive or are presumed to be positive for COVID rose by 75 from 137 last week.
Asked if NEAAAT Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris was among those in quarantine, Luther said she could not comment on school personnel matters.
When NEAAAT welcomed approximately 750 students back for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 11, masks were optional for students and staff based on a decision by the school’s board of directors. Two weeks later, school officials reversed that policy to make masks mandatory while inside NEAAAT’s school building.
On Monday, Aug. 23, the charter school’s board of directors reversed that decision, voting to require students and staff to wear masks while inside the school building.
The board made the reversal after hearing a presentation on the latest COVID-19 data by Ashley Stoop, the director of policy, planning and preparedness for Albemarle Regional Health Services.