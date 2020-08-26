Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could dim the celebratory mood Monday as NEAAAT started the 2020-21 school year at its new campus.
“We’ve been planning and working for this day now for six years,” said Andrew Harris, chief executive officer of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies. “It’s a truly awesome time even if we have to deal with a little bit of coronavirus on top.”
After years on the Elizabeth City State University campus, Elizabeth City’s only charter school is starting this year in its own facility at the rear of what used to be Southgate Mall. A portion of the former mall building was used to create the charter school’s new campus of about 61,000 square feet.
Like all schools in the area, NEAAAT is incorporating public health guidelines to keep students, faculty and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris said students who come to the school by car are screened before they leave the vehicle.
“For buses we screen prior to a child ever getting on the bus,” he said.
Meanwhile, NEAAAT students in grades 9-12 are studying remotely. And a third of the students in grades 5-8, who have the option to attend in-person classes, are opting right now to attend classes online, Harris said.
But every in-person class is being live-streamed so that students who are online can participate in real time.
There were about 250 students Monday at the new NEAAAT campus, which has been designed to serve 750 students.
Harris said the school is focused on ensuring that students remain six feet apart. There are decals on the floor to help with social distancing and hallways contain signage to designate they are one-way.
“It went very smooth this morning,” Harris said of the beginning of the school year. “We appreciate all of our parents who have been very cooperative and supportive of our team.”
Paola Sevura of Elizabeth City brought her son, Randy, to the office at NEAAAT Monday to complete his registration for the school year. The sixth-grader will initially be studying from home; however, both he and his mother expect he may begin in-person classes soon.
Sevura said she is just being extra cautious but believes the school is doing a good job implementing COVID-19 safety precautions.
“I like this school,” she said.
Randy said he is interested in science and the school’s focus on STEM subjects appeals to him.
“I like building robots and doing chemical stuff,” he said.
Students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools began the new school year the previous week, on Aug. 17.