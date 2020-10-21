Nearly 11,000 voters in Pasquotank, Currituck and Camden counties have already cast a one-stop ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, mirroring the record turnout trends statewide during the first five days of early voting.
Through Monday, the State Board of Elections reported that 1.9 million voters, or 25 percent of all eligible voters in North Carolina, had already cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. That’s 39 percent of the 4.7 million voters who cast ballots in the 2016 election.
With early voting underway since Thursday, Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said the elections office has seen a slowdown in absentee by mail ballot requests.
“We were getting 200, 300 (requests) a day and it is down to 50 or 60 a day,” Tate said.
Through Monday, 3,970 Pasquotank voters had requested an absentee by mail ballot and around 1,600 had voted by mail.
Approximately 50 absentee by mail ballots won’t be counted, however. That’s because they were returned without being filled out incorrectly.
County elections staff have begun contacting voters who cast these so-called “spoiled” ballots, advising them that they need to submit a new absentee by mail ballot or cast a vote in person.
Almost all of the spoiled ballots in Pasquotank, and the 10,000 across the state, were returned without a required witness signature.
Currituck Board of Elections Director Sydni Banks said her office has received 11 spoiled ballots, while Camden Board of Elections Director Elaine Best said her office has received five spoiled ballots.
Tate said her office had been in limbo about what to do with ballots that were returned with insufficient documentation because of ongoing legal battles. Those ballots had been set aside.
The N.C. Board of Elections issued a directive Monday telling counties to immediately resume notifying voters whose ballots arrive with a range of deficiencies on how to fix the problem or start the process over.
Voters who return a mail ballot without a witness signature must fill out a new ballot and have it witnessed again.
“We will be contacting them by mail, email, phone, depending on what information we have on the voter,” Banks said.
But the state board said counties can allow voters to fix more minor problems such as a missing witness address by returning a signed affidavit. A voter can also go to the State Board of Elections’ website and see if their ballot has been counted.
“If a voter’s signature is missing, or part of the address for the witness is missing, that can be cured with that original letter without having to issue a new ballot,” Tate said. “But if there is a witness signature missing, they will need a whole new ballot.’’
Meanwhile, the turnout for early voting continues to climb.
A total of 6,043 Pasquotank voters had cast a ballot at the early voting site at the K.E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. That’s already more than half the number who voted one-stop in 2016, when 11,369 Pasquotank voters cast an early ballot.
Over 1,700 Pasquotank voters cast a ballot on the first day of early voting on Oct. 15. Around 1,100 voters cast ballots on Friday, 930 more cast a ballot on Saturday and 1,300 voted on Monday.
“It is going much smoother,” Tate said of early voting. “People are liking the setup and liking the system. Most people know where it is and we have had very few people come here (to the elections office) asking to vote.”
Early voting ends Oct. 31 but the polls will be open Sunday for Pasquotank voters at the K.E. White Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Currituck and Camden counties are not offering Sunday early voting.
Tate is expecting a good turnout Sunday in Pasquotank.
“I imagine that we are going to be pretty busy,” she said. “From what I have heard from the community, there is going to be a push to get people to come out to vote that day.’’
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, just over 3,000 Currituck voters had cast an early vote at the Currituck Judicial Center. That’s already 60 percent of the total early vote in Currituck in 2016, when 4,965 voters cast a one-stop ballot.
Best said 1,714 Camden voters had cast a ballot at the county elections office as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. That’s also 60 percent of the total early vote in 2016, when 2,824 voters cast a one-stop ballot in Camden.