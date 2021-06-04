Dine Out to Help Out, the annual fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle, is returning this Tuesday after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Nearly 20 area restaurants are expected to participate in the event in which they agree to donate 10% of their day's sales proceeds to Food Bank of the Albemarle to help fight hunger in its 15-county region. According to the food bank, each $1 donated helps it provide the equivalent of four meals to individuals and families facing hunger.
Established in 1995, Dine Out to Help Out was created in response to food bank’s need to continue providing healthy, nutritious food to families facing food insecurity in northeast North Carolina. Typically the event is held the second Tuesday in June, and involves all counties in the food bank’s 15-county service area, although there are fewer restaurants participating this year.
This year's participating restaurants include:
• Awful Arthurs Oyster Bar in Kill Devil Hills
• Captain D’s in Elizabeth City
• Circle II Restaurant in Elizabeth City
• Dune Burger in Nags Head
• Sam & Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head
• Berrilicious Frozen Yogurt in Elizabeth City
• Down on Main Street in Washington, N.C.
• Firehouse Subs in Elizabeth City
• Frog Island Seafood in Barco
• Hoppin Johnz in Elizabeth City
• Kathy’s Kreations in Elizabeth City
• Montero’s Restaurant in Elizabeth City
• Moyock Pizza Kitchen in Moyock
• The Nicholson House in Belvidere
• Jersey Mike’s in Elizabeth City
• Jersey Mike’s in Moyock
• Pigman’s BBQ in Kill Devil Hills
• Stack ‘Em High Pancakes and So Forth in Kill Devil Hills
• Tommy’s Pizza & Family Restaurant in Hertford.
Dine Out to Help Out's sponsors include: Montero's Restaurant; AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina; Answer Force; Biggs Buick Cadillac GMC Truck; Carolina Designs Realty; Select Bank & Trust; and Towne Insurance.