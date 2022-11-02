Nearly 40 venues will be participating in this month's First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Elizabeth City on Friday.
The monthly arts showcase kicks off at 4 p.m. and will feature the work of painters, fiber artists, ceramic makers, potters, jewelry makers, treat makers and musicians, including EZ Malone, a former Apollo Theater performer who can play the guitar with his teeth.
At 200 N. Water Street, artist Lynn Nash will be showcasing her artwork at the Trimpi & Nash law offices. Dice Goblins will host Colors by Cassie at 201 N. Water.
Also on Water, Seven Sounds Brewery at 112 N. Water will host LaurieB Artworks, Laura Lee Designs glass art, and live music in the new alley space.
At 102 N. Water, Water Street Real Estate will host 3 Deep Custom Lures. The Market, also at 102 N. Water, will host the Weeksville Mermaid Collective. Corbin's Mama's Creations will be selling homemade cheesecakes and desserts at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water.
Nearly half this month's ArtWalk venues will be on Main Street. Sunny Cove Boutique will host Craft Woodworking & Designs for a door hangar paint party at 613 E. Main.
Also in the 600 block of East Main, Rebecca Davis of Rebecca L. Davis Fine Art will be showcasing her paintings in front of Sanctuary Design Co. while the Albemarle Area Paint Out Pals will, weather permitting, give a painting demonstration outside on the sidewalk.
In the 500 block of East Main, Water’s Edge Boutique will host Atypical Artist and Noah Carroll and Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods. At 507 E. Main, Copper Canyon Bath Co. will host Baked by Amanda Terry and live music by James Lunt.
Lindsay Doughtie will display her ceramics and other products at the Virginia Arcade at 507 E. Main. Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will host live music by Arianna Thomas, Emily of Bee's Southern Creations, Christal of The Bomb Hot Cocoa Bombs & Treats, and MixCraft Samples.
At 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main, Bryant Leary will perform live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main will host the Albemarle Regional Arts Club.
In the 600 block of E. Main, Molly of Roots Plant Co. will showcase her homegrown plants at Jade Whale Co. InStitches, now located at 607 E. Main, will host Face Painting with Ms. Shelia.
At 606 E. Main, Harbor Centre will host a Latitude 36 pop-up shop, Sultry Scent will host candle artist Annie Castillo, and Harbor Pharmacy will host Missy Sawyer of the Shiloh Soap Company.
At 100 W. Main, Muddy Waters Coffee will host College of The Albemarle's Continuing Education Program's ceramics and pottery class.
Five Poindexter Street venues are participating in ArtWalk this month. Big Boss Burritos at 110 N. Poindexter will host artists LeShawn Williams and William Long. The SweetEasy at 112 S. Poindexter will host Doux South Designs.
Studio 511 Art & Soul, at 116 N. Poindexter, will host Jewsonmars and Michavs Creations as well as a Kids Only Pizza Paint and Play event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kin'Folk Mobile Axe Throwing at 206 N. Poindexter will host Diane Murray of Cakery by Diane.
Meanwhile at Bijoux Vibes, GypsyShackCollection will display its hand-painted ornaments at 104 S. Poindexter. And Ives Alley, at 109 N. Poindexter, will host a street performance party featuring Ellen Minton.
Five venues on East Fearing Street will be participating in ArtWalk. Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing will host Dee Harper of Uniquely Creative Fiber Art.
In the 600 block of E. Fearing, Lazzy Frog will host Shae Scott of SAS Designs, while first-time ArtWalk participant Morrisette Garage will host Kim Robinson of Collins Clay Company and Kevin Jacot Photography.
At Shut Up & Listen Records at 610 E. Fearing, Larry Pressenell will perform live music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mystic A. Crystalss will showcase crystals, handmade jewelry and candles.
Three Colonial Avenue venues will be participating. Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial will host artist Alicia Pomp and Samuel Clayton of Uniquely Paints. Aaron Koerner will perform rock-country music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Pine & Porch at 105 Colonial will host Malone, the former Apollo Theater performer, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Crank's Shoe Repair, at 509 E. Colonial, will showcase the artworks of William C. Hoffman.
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page or call 252-338-4104 or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.