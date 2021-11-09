Adam Alverio got out of the U.S. Coast Guard nearly three years ago. Since that time, he has earned a bachelor’s degree and is now ready for a career in the civilian world.
Alverio was among the nearly 50 people, most of them veterans, who attended the NCWorks Career Center’s job fair in Elizabeth City on Tuesday. The job fair was held outside the Career Center’s office at 111 Jordan Plaza, and several area businesses were represented by recruiters.
One participating business was Telephonics, which manufactures radar technology and communications systems primarily for use by the U.S. military. Alverio is hoping to land a job with the Elizabeth City-based company, which announced in October that it plans to expand its workforce from 31 employees to as many as 60 by year’s end.
Alverio, who was dressed in a blue suit and tie, browsed the business booths, but said he was attending mainly to speak with the Telephonics representatives about his progress in the application process.
In the Coast Guard, Alverio worked as an aviation electronics technician. He used the military tuition assistance he received in the Coast Guard to earn an aviation science degree from Elizabeth City State University. He has not worked since getting out of the Coast Guard and is now hoping his military experience, plus his new degree, help him land a job with Telephonics.
Part of Alverio’s application process with Telephonics involved taking a written exam. He noted the company’s recruiters told him Tuesday he achieved a high score on the exam.
Alverio, who is originally from Chicago, said he now finds himself on the other end of the job search process — hoping for an offer of employment.
“It’s the waiting game,” he said.
Alverio has spent considerable time receiving assistance from the NCWorks Career Center.
“It’s been very helpful,” he said the career center’s services.
Another employer on hand Tuesday was Hardee’s, which is hiring for all of its regional locations — from Grandy, in southern Currituck County, to Hertford, in Perquimans County.
Jamie Hedrick, general manager of Hardee’s Grandy location, said all positions are available, including manager spots. Job-seekers should not be concerned about experience, as Hardee’s provides all the necessary training, Hedrick said.
Starting pay at Hardee’s can be as much as $12 an hour.
People interested in applying, should visit the Hardee’s employment site at bnecareers.com.
Hedrick said while teenagers and younger adults are applying for jobs and willing to join the Hardee’s workforce, it has been difficult hiring older adults to fill manager positions.
Other businesses represented Tuesday included the Elizabeth City Parks and Recreation Department, plus the city’s police, fire and utility departments, ECSU, College of The Albemarle, Allied Research Technology, Aerotech and Olam Food Ingredients.
OFI, which is based in Hertford, is hiring to fill several positions.
Several groups that provide services and resources to veterans also were on hand, including the local Veterans Administration office, the Veterans Service of the Carolinas, Economic Improvement Council and Trillium.
Trillium representative Autumn Henderson was busy answering questions from people stopping by her booth.
“I’ve talked to quite a few people,” she said.
Sheryl Stevens, the NCWorks Career Center’s assistant manager, said 44 people, of which 89% were veterans, registered and attended Tuesday’s job fair.