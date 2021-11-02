HERTFORD — Nearly 500 votes have been cast in the Hertford election to decide two Town Council seats.
Election day turnout for the election surpassed 140 as of 4 p.m. That’s in addition to the 341 early ballots cast in the election.
More than 100 of the election-day ballots were cast in the East Hertford precinct at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Only 35 votes had been cast in the West Hertford precinct at Louise’s Event Center at 2151 New Hope Road.
Forty-one votes had been cast in the Winfall election as of 4 p.m. Winfall voters are casting their ballots in Parkville precinct at the Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.
Voting continues at East Hertford, West Hertford and Parksville precincts until 7:30 p.m.
At stake in the Hertford election are two seats on the council. Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III are seeking re-election. They are being challenged by first-time candidates Sandra Anderson, Martha Borders, and Connie Brothers and former councilor Gracie Felton. The top two vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms.
In Winfall, Valery McDonald and Preston White are competing for two four-year terms on the Winfall Town Council. Incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond did not file to seek re-election. Only eight early votes had been cast in Winfall’s election as of Friday.
A number of voters have said they are seeking change in today’s election. That presumably would favor two of the four challengers.
Henry and Gail House, who moved to Hertford in July, both mentioned water and sewer infrastructure as a topic they are especially concerned about. They also voted today at East Hertford precinct.
Henry House said his top concern is to have a well-functioning town council that is able to conduct business. He also said he likes the Riverfront and Community Development Plan and believes it will benefit the entire town.
Gail House said she would like to see more opportunity for young people to be able to remain in town and work and raise a family here.
“It would be nice to have more businesses come to town,” she said, adding the town council has a role to play in promoting business development.
At least one voter, however, said she cast her ballot for Jackson and Felton — a former town councilor — because of the concern they show for the Black community, and especially for young people.
“We’re just looking for someone who can help the youth, get more youth programs in the town,” Jameesha Riddick, 29, said. “We don’t have anything for the youth.”
Other voters shared their priorities for Hertford but not how they voted.
Bridgitte Bowen said she wants to see the town grow and also wants to see people in the community get along.
“I would like to see more businesses,” Bowen said. “Sometimes it feels like we are at a standstill.”
Bowen did not wish to specify which candidates she voted for.
Craig Riddick also did not wish to say which candidates he voted for. He expressed concern about the community’s youth.
“I’m concerned about things to do for the kids — keep them off the streets,” he said.
Paula Jarrett said her biggest concern is the absence of a photo ID requirement for voting. “Anybody can come here to vote,” she said, adding she worries that people who aren’t actually eligible voters could cast ballots in the town election.