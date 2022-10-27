...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
More than 7,900 voters in four area counties have already cast one-stop ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. And that doesn't include another 152 who've voted by mail.
Election officials reported "steady" turnout during the first week of one-stop voting for next month's election.
"It has been steady every day since last Thursday," said Perquimans Board of Elections Director Jackie Greene, referring to the first day, Oct. 20, of early voting in North Carolina.
So far, 1,268 one-stop votes have been cast in Perquimans and another 34 mail-in absentee ballots have been returned. Greene's office sent out 173 mail-in ballots after receiving that many requests.
In Chowan County, 1,474 one-stop votes had been cast as of Thursday afternoon, according to Elections Director Terrence Meyers. That's already more than half the one-stop votes cast in the 2018 mid-term election in Chowan.
Meyers said only 73 of the 232 mail-in ballots requested in Chowan have been returned and counted. He said more have been returned but a number were "unacceptable" because they either were filled out incorrectly, didn't contain witness signatures, or were returned in the wrong envelope.
In Camden, 988 one-stop votes have been cast during the first week of early voting, Elections Director Elaine Best said Thursday. She said another 45 of 137 mail-in ballots requested have been returned.
In Pasquotank County, one-stop voting totaled 4,185 around 5 p.m. Thursday. There were still several hours of voting left, however. More than 560 absentee mail-in ballots have been requested in Pasquotank, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections website. It was not clear Thursday how many have been returned and counted.
Data from Currituck County wasn't available late Thursday afternoon.
Statewide, 796,057 absentee votes had been cast in North Carolina as of Thursday morning. That included 722,543 one-stop votes and more than 73,000 mail-in, military and overseas ballots.
While that's only 10.74% of the state's overall electorate, it's still 72,000 more than the nearly 724,000 absentee votes cast at this juncture in the 2018 mid-term election.
One-stop voting continues in area counties through Saturday, Nov. 5. Voters planning to vote by mail have until 5 p.m. on Monday to request a mail-in ballot.