Nearly 900 more people joined the workforce in five area counties in June, boosting the labor force to over 46,200, according to N.C. Department of Commerce data.
Currituck, Pasquotank and Chowan counties accounted for more than 83% of the increase, while Perquimans and Camden counties also saw their labor forces rise.
While the return of workers was a positive sign, the Commerce data also show the number of people filing for jobless benefits in the five counties in June also rose by more than 200 to 2,225.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits increased by 24,549 in June to 246,934, increasing the state’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate to 4.9%. The state’s labor force, meanwhile, increased by 53,513 to 4.79 million.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank, Currituck and Perquimans accounted for more than 78% of June's increased filing for jobless benefits.
Camden (4.1%) and Currituck (4.1%) continued to be the only area counties with jobless rates lower than the state's 4.9% rate. Chowan was close with an even 5%.
Despite having one of the lowest rates, Camden recorded the second-highest percentage increase in unemployment in June: 0.5%. Camden reported 194 jobless claims in June, 29 more than in May. Its workforce, meanwhile, rose by 66 to 4,691.
After a month where it's unemployment rate remained unchanged, Perquimans' rose by .7% in June — the area's highest increase. Two-hundred sixty-six jobless claims were filed in Perquimans, 39 more than in May. The county's workforce grew by 84 to 4,998.
Pasquotank, which typically reports either the area's highest monthly increase or decrease in unemployment, recorded the third-largest rise in June. Its rate rose from 5% to 5.4%. Elizabeth City’s June unemployment rate, which is factored into Pasquotank’s rate, actually rose higher — .5% — but overall remained lower at 5.2%.
Pasquotank also reported the area’s largest numerical increase in jobless claims in June: 79. Eight-hundred twenty-six Pasquotank residents filed for unemployment in May, versus 905 in June. The county’s workforce rose by an area-high 259 in June, increasing to 16,793.
Chowan's adjusted jobless rate grew by only .3% in June, rising to 5%. Two-hundred seventy-nine residents sought jobless benefits, only 17 more than in May. Its workforce, meanwhile, rose by 101 to 5,614.
In Currituck, 581 people sought jobless benefits in June, 47 more than in May, raising the county's unemployment rate from 3.9% to 4.1%. The county's workforce grew by 373, however, to 14,129.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rose, not seasonally adjusted, rose in 99 counties in June, up from 77 counties in May. In addition, 59 counties — including Camden, Currituck and Chowan — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, 76 counties reported a rate that low in May.
And for the fourth straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more in June. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 9.4%. Orange County still had the lowest: 3.7%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest unemployment rate, 7.1%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 4.1%.
Commerce is scheduled to release July's unemployment figures on Aug. 20.