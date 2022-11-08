...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
HERTFORD — Incumbent Wallace Nelson and first-time candidates Tim Corprew and James Ward won election to three seats on the Board of Commissioners Tuesday in Perquimans’ only contested race.
According to unofficial results, Nelson and fellow Republican Ward and Corprew, an unaffiliated candidate, were the top three finishers in the six-candidate field. Ward ousted incumbent Democrat Fondella Leigh by a little over 300 votes.
Nelson was the top vote-getter, finishing with 1,508 votes or 27.66 percent. Corprew was next with 1,305 votes or 23.94 percent. Ward was third with 1,161 votes or 21.29 percent.
Leigh was fourth with 853 votes or 15.65 percent. She was followed by fellow Democrat Keith Nowell who had 382 votes or 7.01 percent.
Quentin Jackson, a former Hertford town councilor who arrested last week on child sex-related charges, finished in sixth place with 243 votes or 4.46 percent.
Nelson was the top vote-getter in four of the county's seven precincts; Corprew finished first in two precincts; and Leigh finished first in one precinct. Nelson, Corprew and Leigh were the top finishers in one-stop voting.
Elsewhere in Perquimans, both Sheriff Shelby White and Todd Tilley were both re-elected after running unopposed.
Thomas L. Roach and Richard Saunders won the two water and soil district supervisor seats while Daniel L. Flores and Linwood Hines were elected to two of the three commissioner seats on Minzies Creek Sanitary District board.
Turnout in Perquimans on Tuesday was 53.65%.
Voting continued in Perquimans without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.
Elections Director Jackie Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope did not affect voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.
In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.
“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.
A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.
“The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning,” spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.
She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.