Nessa Whidbee performs "Who's Loving You?" by The Jackson 5 during the second night of competition of the "Elizabeth City's The Voice" event at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Jan. 21. Whidbee was voted overall winner of the competition during the final round, held Saturday night, Jan. 28. The competition was organized as a fundraiser by local performer Robby Goodman, who will use the money toward starting a new community theater program.
Amia Rountree performs "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo for the motion picture "Harriet" during the second night of competition of the "Elizabeth City's The Voice" event at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Jan. 21.
Nessa Whidbee sang her way through three weekends of competition to be voted winner of "Elizabeth City's The Voice" singing competition, Saturday night.
For her winning efforts, Whidbee was awarded a grand prize of $1,000. Fellow performers Savannah Winslow won second place and a $500 prize and Amia Rountree won third place and $250. Lisa Whidbee, who finished fourth, was presented $250 given by an anonymous donor.
The singing event was organized by local performer Robby Goodman and was modeled after NBC's reality series "The Voice." Goodman said the event raised $10K that will be used toward creating a new community theater program.
"Elizabeth City's The Voice" was held over three Saturday nights — Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 — at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center. The field of competition was drawn down from 29 contestants on opening night to nine performers this past Saturday. Of those nine, Nessa Whidbee, Savannah Winslow, Amia Rountree and Lisa Whidbee were voted the four finalists.