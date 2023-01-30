Nessa Whidbee sang her way through three weekends of competition to be voted winner of "Elizabeth City's The Voice" singing competition, Saturday night.

For her winning efforts, Whidbee was awarded a grand prize of $1,000. Fellow performers Savannah Winslow won second place and a $500 prize and Amia Rountree won third place and $250. Lisa Whidbee, who finished fourth, was presented $250 given by an anonymous donor.  