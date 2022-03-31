City Council candidate Jon Nettesheim is ending his campaign for a seat on City Council.
Nettesheim earlier this week informed county elections officials that he is moving out of the city's Second Ward before election day, which means he would become ineligible to be elected to council in the May 17 election.
State law requires that a candidate live in the ward or district when they file, on election day and their entire term, if elected. A review of state law also appears to say that any votes cast for a disqualified candidate will be “disregarded.” Ballots for the election have already been printed.
Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate she has asked the state Board of Election for official guidance on what will happen to any votes Nettesheim receives.
Nettesheim said Thursday he and his family were renting a house in the Second Ward with a month-to-month lease, but he was informed several weeks ago that the lease would expire at the end of April. Nettesheim said his family have a house under contract outside the Second Ward with a tentative closing date set near the end of April.
Nettesheim looked for a house in the Second Ward but couldn’t find anything that “met our needs.”
“We are definitely moving out of the Second Ward,” Nettesheim said. “We are having to move. We made an offer (on new house) very fast because of our situation and because houses are selling so fast. Once we close, that very day we will be moving out.”
Nettesheim expressed optimism that he would have won one of the two Second Ward seats and said he was disappointed in having to end his campaign. Nettesheim is the pastor of Elizabeth City Baptist Church.
“I don’t want anyone to think I am scared of running or did it for a publicity stunt,” Nettesheim said. “It’s just one of those things in life.”
Nettesheim did not rule out running for office in the future.
“It’s definitely not out of the question,” he said.