A former U.S. Department of Defense official recalled on Saturday his own experiences on Sept. 11, 2001 as well as his meeting with the families of Flight 93 victims prior to President Donald Trump’s 2018 visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Walter “Kirk” Harris, a former special assistant under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense during the Trump Administration, gave the keynote address at this year’s Patriot Day Celebration on Saturday. The celebration and 20th anniversary memorial commemorating the attacks of 9/11 was hosted by Twiford Funeral Home at Sam A. Twiford Veteran’s Park in Elizabeth City.
Harris discussed his experience as a member of an advance team preparing for Trump’s 2018 visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Part of Harris’ job at the Pentagon included serving as a lead advance team representative for the vice president and president, he told approximately 100 residents who attended Saturday’s ceremony. Whenever the vice president or the president travel, the advance team arrives about a week ahead to ensure communications, security and other necessary functions are established before their arrival.
Harris said when he first arrived in Shanksville, he was met by family members of Todd Beamer and other victims killed in the plane crash. Beamer is remembered as the United Airlines Flight 93 passenger overheard during a recorded phone message as saying “Let’s roll” before he and other passengers launched an assault on the hijackers who had taken over the plane.
“After meeting Todd Beamer’s brother, I was taken back,” Harris said. “We all sat down in the conference room, listened to the family talk and (heard) stories of their family.”
Harris also played aloud for Saturday’s 9/11 ceremony attendees a few of the recordings of phone calls passengers and crew of Flight 93 managed to make to loved ones in their final moments.
Flight 93 crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, at approximately 10:03 a.m. The plane had taken off from Newark, N.J. and was fully fueled and bound for San Francisco. As the four hijackers took control of the plane, they moved the passengers to the rear and made them sit down. The terrorists then turned the plane around and began heading east, presumably toward Washington D.C.
Thirteen passengers and crew members managed to use the onboard passenger phones in the seat rests to call loved ones, according to Flight 93 National Memorial website.
During these phone calls, the passengers learned of the earlier attacks on the World Trade Center. Shortly before 10 a.m., Beamer and other members of the group initiated their assault on the cockpit. The hijackers responded by rolling the plane left and right to try to quell the uprising. The website states that according to the 9/11 Commission’s findings, the terrorists decided to crash the plane rather than allow the passengers to gain control.
All 40 people aboard the plane, including the hijackers, perished in the crash. Recordings of several of the phone calls made from Flight 93 in its final moments can be heard at the memorial’s website.
Harris said the remains of the Flight 93 aircraft are buried in 18 trailers in unmarked locations in a hillside near the memorial.
“Only the families know where there at,” he said of the trailers’ exact locations.
Earlier in his remarks, Harris described the moment he first learned of the 9/11 attacks.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he was watching the children’s TV show “Barney & Friends” with his 2-year-daughter, he said. His daughter got distracted from the show, so he decided to switch the channel to the news.
“I flipped on CNN, he said. “Back then that was kind of our only choice for a news outlet.”
It wasn’t soon after he turned to the news, he realized the United States was under attack.
“Then I saw the second plane hit the tower,” he said. “To be honest with you, I was in absolute shock. My gut just dropped. My heart just exploded.”
He described the scene around the Washington-metro area over the next following weeks as “fortified like a warzone.”
“There were combat patrols flying day and night over our house,” he said. “In front of the Pentagon, there were surface-to-air missile batteries right on Route 110.”
He said he never thought in his “wildest dreams” he’d see a sight like that in the United States.
Blue skies and sunshine greeted the roughly 100 residents in attendance Saturday. In addition to Harris, several other guests were in attendance, including law and fire officials from surrounding counties, and local favorite Out ‘N the Cold performed “God Bless the U.S.”
Introducing Harris was Gene Overstreet, the 12th sergeant major of the U.S. Marine Corps. Overstreet, who is retired, gave the keynote address at the 2019 Patriot Day Celebration.
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter flew overhead as the service got underway.
Raising flags in memory of firefighters, police officers, military personnel and citizens who died in the terrorist attacks were Elizabeth City Fire Chief Chris Carver, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmdr. Brook Sherman and Roy Hankinson, assistant state captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.
Laying a special wreath at the base of the U.S. flag staff were Capt. Jay Cirillo, of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Crawford fireman Kenneth Schlegel.
Cirillo also brought his horse, who was dressed out in red, white and blue patriotic theme. According to Cirillo, the horse was born on Sept. 11, 2001. Noting the significance of the timing, he said he was unsure what to name the horse. Then it dawned on him: Why not name the male horse in honor of the 343 New York firefighters and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11? He decided to name the horse, FDNY (pronounced Fidney).