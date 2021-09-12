Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City hosted an hour-long 9/11 20th anniversary memorial on Saturday. Approximately 100 residents, plus first-responders from several jurisdictions, attended. A group of 119 motorcyclists, many of them representing the Patriot Guard, also attended. More on Saturday's service to follow.
featured
Never forget: Twiford Funeral Home hosts 9/11 20th anniversary service
Chris Day
