College of The Albemarle celebrated approximately 86 graduates during its fall 2022 commencement Tuesday afternoon.
About half of those received diplomas in person at the ceremony in the Performing Arts Center on the COA campus in Elizabeth City.
College of The Albemarle celebrated approximately 86 graduates during its fall 2022 commencement Tuesday afternoon.
About half of those received diplomas in person at the ceremony in the Performing Arts Center on the COA campus in Elizabeth City.
"Graduates, you are the reason that we are here," COA President Jack Bagwell told those attending the ceremony.
Bagwell encouraged the graduates to think of Tuesday's event as a beginning, not an end.
"I hope that you will never stop reaching for these achievements in your life," Bagwell said.
Patricia Cabarrus, a Roper native who lives and works in Edenton, said she was inspired to pursue her degree by her late father. She earned an associate degree in surgical technology, she explained in an interview prior to the ceremony.
"I like helping people surgically with their health problems," Cabarrus said.
Two graduates were recommended by faculty as student speakers for the ceremony. One of them, Rebecca Corprew, thanked God for his help and her family for their support.
Everyone will face challenges but it's important to keep moving forward, she said.
Sarah Pureza, the other student speaker, said she appreciates the support she has gotten from family and staff. She said she is thankful for her family and friends who have supported her.
In an interview before the ceremony began, cosmetology graduate Caroline Haywood said she studied dance for 15 years and has a longtime interest in hair and makeup.
"I've always wanted to do it," she said of cosmetology.
A 2020 graduate of Manteo High School, Haywood said she "made really good friends and learned a lot" in the program.
Timberly Bedlow, another cosmetology graduate, said she has always wanted to do hair. She works at New Hair Dimensions in Elizabeth City.
"I liked meeting new people and getting to do what I like to do," she said of the cosmetology program.
Kelli Eason also earned a cosmetology diploma and, like Bedlow, works at New Hair Dimensions in Elizabeth City.
A 2003 graduate of Pasquotank County High School, she previously worked in an office, but wanted to pursue a career in cosmetology.
"It's been a dream all my life," she said.
Bagwell said in his remarks that graduates' families also deserve a lot of credit for what they have accomplished.
He encouraged the graduates not only to pursue their own success but also to find ways to give back to the community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.