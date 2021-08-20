Community colleges serve students of all ages and backgrounds, as was evident at College of The Albemarle on Thursday.
When the new academic year at COA kicked off on Monday, many of the students had been enrolled at COA for at least a semester. Other students, like retiree Todd Harris, were embarking on their first semester in community college.
Harris, 65, is a retired electrician who spent a career at Newport News Shipbuilding, in Newport News, Virginia. The guitar player is seeking an associate of arts degree in music and hopes to transfer to Elizabeth City State University.
All his classes will be held in-person, as opposed to last year when students attended many of their classes online because of COVID-19 restrictions. Harris said he has been vaccinated but like many other students and staff on campus Thursday, was wearing a facemask.
COA’s current COVID restrictions recommend people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask around others. For people who have been vaccinated, masks are optional, according to the campus website.
Harris said while he was looking forward to his classes, the student lifestyle will take some adjustment.
“It’s going to be an acclimation,” he said.
Kelli Eason, a 35-year-old mother of five children, said because the “stars are aligned” she was able to at last enroll in COA’s popular cosmetology program.
“This finally worked out for me,” said Eason, who also began her first semester at COA on Monday.
Eason said she always wanted to learn cosmetology and after working in other career sectors, and with support from her husband and children, she was able to enroll.
“We’re all in this as a family,” said Eason, who commutes from Sunbury to Elizabeth City to attend classes.
Eason said while she’s excited to begin school, she’s already looking forward to completing her degree.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m ready to get to the end.”
Senior cosmetology student Eleanor Boyd began her final semester on Monday.
Boyd, 18, enrolled in the cosmetology program in the fall of 2020. She said her experience while working once in a salon captured her interest in cosmetology.
“I found it really interesting,” she said.
On Thursday, Boyd and her fellow senior classmates were using wigs on the heads of mannequins to practice hairstyling techniques. Boyd said wearing a facemask in class was not that big of a deal for her.
“Because I have to wear it so much, I’ve gotten adjusted to it,” she said.
Boyd graduated from Gates County High School and commutes from Ahoskie to attend classes. She said she hopes to enter the workforce in the cosmetology field when she finishes her degree.
Kimberly Blount, the class instructor, said most graduates of the program find work after completing the program.
“They hit the salons running,” she said.
Last year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the lecture portions of the cosmetology program were taught online. When students came to the lab to complete hands-on projects, they were spaced apart for social distancing purposes. Blount said she is glad this year’s students can attend all classes in-person.
“I’m glad they are able to come and get the experience they couldn’t at home,” she said. “It makes me very happy.”