EDENTON — Chowan County will pay more than $321,000 for a new ambulance for Emergency Medical Services — about $100,000 more than the county paid for its last new ambulance.

While not slated to be delivered for another 24 to 36 months, the county’s cost of $321,263 for the ambulance built by TraumaHawk and American Emergency Vehicles will be “locked in,” meaning the cost won’t increase, EMS Director Colin Ryan said.


