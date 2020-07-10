There could be new life for a possible apartment complex off Halstead Boulevard.
Four years ago, Elizabeth City City Council agreed to annex a 21-acre site into the city and rezone it from low density residential to apartment district. Council did so at the request of developer Mark Gregory, who owns the site bordered by Millbrooke Circle, Halstead Boulevard and Body Road.
Third Ward residents living in the nearby Millbrooke neighborhood opposed the estimated $20 million project four years ago, claiming it might lead to increased crime and additional traffic congestion.
City Council first voted 6-2 against annexing and rezoning the property but later reversed course and approved the project on a 5-3 vote.
Councilors Michael Brooks, Johnnie Walton and Darius Horton are the only current members of City Council who were in office in 2016. All three voted against the project at the time.
The project, which would have included 216 two-bedroom market rate apartments, a pool and a clubhouse, never got off the ground.
But City Manager Rich Olson said Gregory, who stills owns the parcel, has found a potential buyer for the land who could possibly still construct an apartment complex on the site.
Olson and city staff met with the prospective buyer several weeks ago to discuss the viability of the project.
“They do want to do multi-family (housing) still,” Olson said of the new developer. “There is tentative approval for so many units. The developer we met with did not have any plans or drawings to submit to us or to discuss with us.’’
Olson declined to name the developer.
Meanwhile, another development project is moving forward. Olson announced in a recent memo to City Council that the city’s Planning Commission recently unanimously approved a preliminary plat for Phase 2 of Tanglewood Pavilions off Halstead Boulevard Extended.
Phase 2 of the project covers 45 acres, 13 of which are designated for a shopping center. There are also four lots, three out-lots and a 25-acre residual parcel.
Proposed improvements for Phase 2 include adding additional lanes to Mount Everest Drive North and realigning Conlon Way and finishing it with curb and gutter. A retention pond will also be constructed.
Olson said several companies have expressed interest in Phase 2 of the project. He declined to name them.