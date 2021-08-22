New backpack!

Corey Holmes, 3, wears the new backpack that he received at the Back to School Bash and Fun Day at Waterfront Park, Saturday. Holmes will begin prekindergarten this fall.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

